Child dies in freak accident at rotat...

Child dies in freak accident at rotating rooftop restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

A boy died after getting caught between tables at the rotating Sun Dial restaurant inside the The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta. ATLANTA - A 5-year-old boy died from a head injury after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta on Friday, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... 4 hr The Golden Ruler 15
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... 6 hr Zebart 3
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Fri ENOUGH ALREADY 10
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... Thu fingers mcgurke 3
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Apr 12 TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Apr 11 Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC