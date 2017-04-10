Child dies in freak accident at rotating rooftop restaurant
A boy died after getting caught between tables at the rotating Sun Dial restaurant inside the The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta. ATLANTA - A 5-year-old boy died from a head injury after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta on Friday, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|4 hr
|The Golden Ruler
|15
|Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri...
|6 hr
|Zebart
|3
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Fri
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|Apr 12
|TerriB1
|1
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|Apr 11
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC