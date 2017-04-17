Boy, 5, crushed to death at revolving restaurant in Atlanta
Charlie Holt, 5, was crushed to death while visiting the popular Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta A five-year-old boy has died after he was crushed to death at a popular rotating restaurant in Atlanta on Friday. Charlie Holt suffered a head injury on Friday after getting stuck between the table, which was rotating, and the wall at the Sun Dial restaurant of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.
