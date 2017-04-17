Boy, 5, crushed to death at revolving restaurant in Atlanta

Charlie Holt, 5, was crushed to death while visiting the popular Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta A five-year-old boy has died after he was crushed to death at a popular rotating restaurant in Atlanta on Friday. Charlie Holt suffered a head injury on Friday after getting stuck between the table, which was rotating, and the wall at the Sun Dial restaurant of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.