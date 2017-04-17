Boy, 5, crushed to death at revolving...

Boy, 5, crushed to death at revolving restaurant in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Charlie Holt, 5, was crushed to death while visiting the popular Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta A five-year-old boy has died after he was crushed to death at a popular rotating restaurant in Atlanta on Friday. Charlie Holt suffered a head injury on Friday after getting stuck between the table, which was rotating, and the wall at the Sun Dial restaurant of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) 2 hr Trent Broad 61
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... 4 hr TerriB1 1
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... 16 hr Well Well 2
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... Sat The Golden Ruler 13
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... Fri Trump Plotza 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Apr 14 ENOUGH ALREADY 10
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... Apr 13 fingers mcgurke 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC