'Bathroom bill' compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
" Gay rights groups that fiercely supported Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's winning campaign last fall because of his pledge to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" now say he betrayed them by accepting the recent compromise. Many fellow Democrats also were upset, although the majority of them in the General Assembly supported the agreement to replace the law also known as House Bill 2. Cooper says the compromise was the best he could get with Republican legislative leaders holding veto-proof majorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Gramps
|983
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|4 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|161
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|6 hr
|ky man
|19
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|Sat
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Mar 31
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC