Autopsy: Man shot by police suffered wounds to back, leg
An autopsy report on a North Carolina man shot and killed by police officers in February says he suffered gunshot wounds to his upper back and lower right leg. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the shot that struck 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. in the back pierced both his lungs and major blood vessels before lodging in his right shoulder.
