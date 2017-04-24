Another round of protests in Charlotte demand climate change action
The Charlotte Observer) - About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in the past few weeks in support of policies to protect the environment. Carrying signs that included messages like "There's No Planet B" and "Green, Not Greed," the group took a short route around the park and demanded Congress and President Donald Trump take action on climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC