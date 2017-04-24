Another round of protests in Charlott...

Another round of protests in Charlotte demand climate change action

The Charlotte Observer) - About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in the past few weeks in support of policies to protect the environment. Carrying signs that included messages like "There's No Planet B" and "Green, Not Greed," the group took a short route around the park and demanded Congress and President Donald Trump take action on climate change.

