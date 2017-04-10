An ancient Greek historian, a North Carolina native, and war with China
While President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were getting to know each other last weekend, a native North Carolinian was warning that the United States and China are on the brink of war. Graham Allison grew up in Charlotte where he was a football star for Myers Park High School and later played at Davidson College before transferring to Harvard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|7 hr
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC