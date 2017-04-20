American flight to North Carolina ret...

American flight to North Carolina returns to Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS>> An American Airlines flight headed to North Carolina returned to Las Vegas' airport because of possible engine trouble. McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones says Flight 1871 was headed to Charlotte on Sunday morning when an indicator light turned on signaling an engine was out.

