Alcohol, Cell Phones Blamed for Incre...

Alcohol, Cell Phones Blamed for Increase in Pedestrian Deaths in Carolinas

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Distracting cell phones and too much alcohol are being blamed for an increase in pedestrians being mowed down by moving vehicles across North Carolina and South Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. pedestrian deaths grew at a faster rate last year than at any other time in the past 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Title joke 4 min Big dog 1
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) 10 hr Trent Broad 61
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... 12 hr TerriB1 1
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Sun Well Well 2
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... Apr 15 The Golden Ruler 13
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Apr 14 ENOUGH ALREADY 10
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC