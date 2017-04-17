Alcohol, Cell Phones Blamed for Increase in Pedestrian Deaths in Carolinas
Distracting cell phones and too much alcohol are being blamed for an increase in pedestrians being mowed down by moving vehicles across North Carolina and South Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. pedestrian deaths grew at a faster rate last year than at any other time in the past 40 years.
