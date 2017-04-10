Adviser gets 5 years in prison for defrauding NFL players
A North Carolina financial adviser has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for stealing about $3 million from his clients, including at least two pro football players. Michael Rowan, of High Point, received the sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty late last year to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return.
