A homeless family needed shelter. D.C. gave them bus tickets to North Carolina.

The Budget Motor Inn room is hot and small, easily cluttered by the milk cartons and microwave dinners that feed four small children, with bad art, bright lights and a single window that looks out on six lanes of U.S. Route 50 in Ivy City. But it's better than what D.C. officials first offered Chanda Davis when she went to them seeking shelter for her homeless family: One-way tickets for a 300-mile bus trip.

