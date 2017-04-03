A homeless family needed shelter. D.C...

A homeless family needed shelter. D.C. gave them bus tickets to North Carolina.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Budget Motor Inn room is hot and small, easily cluttered by the milk cartons and microwave dinners that feed four small children, with bad art, bright lights and a single window that looks out on six lanes of U.S. Route 50 in Ivy City. But it's better than what D.C. officials first offered Chanda Davis when she went to them seeking shelter for her homeless family: One-way tickets for a 300-mile bus trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 2 hr Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... 2 hr COLORED MAN 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 6 hr Wondering 195
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... 11 hr C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 12 hr Rainbow Kid 3
nc basketball 21 hr DUKE MAN DO 1
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... Mon kyman 21
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC