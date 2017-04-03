2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside North Carolina bar

Hickory police spokeswoman Chrystal Dieter said in a news release that two men fired on five people outside J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill around 2:15 a.m. Dieter said 21-year-old Justin Aiken and 21-year-old Cody Bouphavong were killed. A third man was critically injured, a fourth person was treated and released and a fifth person was not injured.

