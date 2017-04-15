15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school
A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of another teenager whose body was found near a North Carolina elementary school baseball field. Authorities say 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 22 behind Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|14 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|23
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|2 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|154
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|12 hr
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|14 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Fri
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|18
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC