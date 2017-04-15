15-year-old arrested in death of teen...

15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of another teenager whose body was found near a North Carolina elementary school baseball field. Authorities say 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 22 behind Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte.

