100 days into term, Trumpa s approval slumps in North Carolina
North Carolina has soured a bit on President Donald Trump after his first 100 days in office, according to the first Elon University Poll released since he took office in January. Trump was elected in November with 49.9 percent of the vote in North Carolina, but today only 41.6 percent of Tar Heel voters approve of the job he is doing, the poll found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC