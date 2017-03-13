Your body on daylight savings
We're losing an hour of sleep as we "spring forward" this week, having turned our clocks an hour ahead on Sunday morning. And while we've gained an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, we've lost it in the morning-waking up, and maybe even heading off to work or school, before the sun comes up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|11 hr
|Injustice in NJ
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Mar 9
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC