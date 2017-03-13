Your body on daylight savings

Your body on daylight savings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

We're losing an hour of sleep as we "spring forward" this week, having turned our clocks an hour ahead on Sunday morning. And while we've gained an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, we've lost it in the morning-waking up, and maybe even heading off to work or school, before the sun comes up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 11 hr Injustice in NJ 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Sun Just a sincere lady 57
News "American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I... Sun tomin cali 3
News Who should pay for beach nourishment? Mar 9 Ralph Spyer 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Mar 7 gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC