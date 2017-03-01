'You live in Trump country now!': Dru...

'You live in Trump country now!': Drunk Trump supporter arrested for attacking gay couple

Read more: The Raw Story

A Trump supporter from North Carolina has been arrested after he allegedly harassed and attacked a gay couple late last month. Local news station Fox 8 reports that law enforcement officials arrested 30-year-old North Carolina resident Brandon Ray Davis on Thursday for verbally harassing a gay couple and knocking one of them to the ground with his motor scooter in Florida this past February.

