'You live in Trump country now!': Drunk Trump supporter arrested for attacking gay couple
A Trump supporter from North Carolina has been arrested after he allegedly harassed and attacked a gay couple late last month. Local news station Fox 8 reports that law enforcement officials arrested 30-year-old North Carolina resident Brandon Ray Davis on Thursday for verbally harassing a gay couple and knocking one of them to the ground with his motor scooter in Florida this past February.
