Woman delivers meals to the needy in Charlotte, finds racist note
Kiesha Battles was dropping off meals to the needy in northwest Charlotte on Thursday, when she discovered a racist note taped to a newspaper delivery tube that stopped her in her tracks. Battles, who is black, said she found the note on a cluster of mailboxes and newspaper delivery tubes while trying to find a home off Sunset Road where she had never delivered meals before.
