Why a American Crimea is now set in N.C. a " and why it wasna t allowed to be shot there

Not three minutes into ABC's new season of "American Crime," which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, a group of Mexican men are shown clambering through a hole in a wall separating the United States from Mexico. This tips off viewers that the third installment of creator John Ridley's dramatic anthology series is going places this spring that could strike some pretty raw nerves - particularly given the current real-world political climate.

