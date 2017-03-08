Why a American Crimea is now set in N.C. a " and why it wasna t allowed to be shot there
Not three minutes into ABC's new season of "American Crime," which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, a group of Mexican men are shown clambering through a hole in a wall separating the United States from Mexico. This tips off viewers that the third installment of creator John Ridley's dramatic anthology series is going places this spring that could strike some pretty raw nerves - particularly given the current real-world political climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|4 hr
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Wed
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Tue
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC