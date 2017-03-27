White House vows to fight latest ruli...

White House vows to fight latest ruling blocking travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A federal judge in Hawaii questioned government attorneys Wednesday who urged him to narrow his order blocking President D... . Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks outside federal court in Honolulu, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 11 min Wondering 144
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 37 min Spotted Girl 4
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... 3 hr TerriB1 1
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... 5 hr Parker 2
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... 16 hr Holy Guacamole 18
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 16 hr Holy Guacamole 1
News Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar... 18 hr anonymous 8
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC