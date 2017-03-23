White House, Republicans Weigh Benefi...

White House, Republicans Weigh Benefits Changes to Health Care Bill

13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The White House is talking with House conservatives about last-minute changes to the embattled GOP health-care bill aimed at wooing enough holdouts to secure House passage. Lawmakers and Trump administration officials are discussing revisions to "essential benefits" requirements in Obamacare, according to members of Congress and a White House official familiar with the discussions.

