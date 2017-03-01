What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for driver's ed?
Deadly encounters between police officers and motorists have lawmakers across the country thinking driver's education should require students to be taught what to do in a traffic stop. A North Carolina bill would require instructors to describe "appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers."
