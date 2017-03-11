Warrant: Teenage beheading suspect sa...

Warrant: Teenage beheading suspect said he killed mom - because I felt like it'

A North Carolina 18-year-old who is accused of beheading his mother told dispatchers he killed her "because I felt like it," according to an investigator's sworn statement. The investigator made the statement as he sought a search warrant to go through the Morgan Drive home where the 35-year-old woman was killed on Monday.

