UNC Hero Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation In Class ... Hours After Game-Winning Shot
This is amazing ... the University of North Carolina player who hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky was IN CLASS hours after the game ... and got a standing ovation from his classmates. Luke Maye was in his Business 101 class on Monday when the professor called him out -- and everyone stood up and applauded.
