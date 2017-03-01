UNC civil rights law center told to stop taking new cases
Attorneys at North Carolina's top law school who pursue lawsuits on behalf of poor and minority residents are being told to stop taking new cases while state officials decide whether the group's work should be stopped altogether. Multiple media organizations report the Center for Civil Rights at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's law school will not take on any new cases.
