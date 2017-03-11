Trump administration actions inspire editorial cartoonists
This image provided by Jim Morin of the Miami Herald in February 2017 shows his editorial cartoon made for 2017's Sunshine Week. In 2005, the American Society of Newspaper Editors launched the first national Sunshine Week, a celebration of access to public information that has been held every year since to coincide with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution and a key advocate of the Bill of Rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Thu
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC