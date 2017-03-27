Top North Carolina GOP official fights to save bathroom bill

" The top Republican in North Carolina's executive branch is throwing a blunt counterpunch to the Democratic governor's call to repeal the state's "bathroom bill," despite current and future economic losses stemming from the legislation that's stirred up fierce debates about gender. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest went to Texas earlier this month to help that state pass its own "bathroom bill," and now he's back home fighting efforts to repeal HB2, the law that limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

