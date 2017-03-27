Top North Carolina GOP official fights to save bathroom bill
In a Tuesday, May 5, 2015 file photo, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, left, and Gov. Pat McCrory applaud the unanimous votes by the Council of State to sell 308 acres at the old Dorothea Dix to the City of Raleigh for $52 million in Raleigh, N.C. Forest, the top Republican in North Carolina's executive branch, is throwing a blunt counterpunch to the Democratic governor's call to repeal the state's "bathroom bill," despite economic losses stemming from the legislation that's stirred up fierce debates about gender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|7 hr
|Gem00
|769
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|13 hr
|Johnny
|117
|Law's cost to N.C. tops $3.7B
|16 hr
|Robin Hood
|1
|'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76 bi...
|Mon
|TerriB1
|1
|UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer...
|Mar 24
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|5
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC