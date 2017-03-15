Toddler found dead on porch after wan...

Toddler found dead on porch after wandering out of North Carolina home

Deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found dead outside a North Carolina home early Wednesday morning, WSOC reports. Authorities were called to the home in Burke County around 7:45 a.m. and found the toddler dead on the porch.

