Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate
There are 15 comments on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate. In it, Canada.com reports that:
A North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" in Texas won preliminary approval Tuesday in the state Senate over the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA. But the bill, which requires transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate, still faces big obstacles that could ultimately derail the proposal in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Nobody can change the shape of their pelvic-bone which is very different for male & female.
Too bad homosexuality is a demon-driven compulsion and not just a mental illness. Their so-called "same-sex marriages" can NEVER be physically consummated.
Not in a way that isn't utterly disgusting to imagine.
It's much easier to shop online at home or run into the grocery store only long enough to not have ot use the facilities. I don't want to have to wonder if some pervert/terrorist/illegal/crim inal is hiding in the bathroom, poised to do harm.
Who wants to shop at Target or the other stores on the list anyway?
I really cannot believe that "bathroom rights" has even become an issue.....This whole "political correctness" thing has gone out of control. Why does everyone have to be a victim?
We were always told to avoid public restrooms if possible, not to touch the toilet seats and to always wash our hands with soap.
Never make eye contact, always wash your hands.
Other than that, who cares?
I have a trailer hitch and trailer. I can always make it into a port a potty if things get too rough.
You must be talking about men because they pee with their penises hanging out. Animals.
Have not shopped at any store that promotes perverts. That is what cost the liberals the election. Kissing the perverts ass instead of helping the working middle class get jobs that were not part time.
Aiming good or hover........Target should just put a portable Potty outside for the deviants.
Home Depot has toilets right out in the open were it's much safer when the urge hits.
There you go, Making People Stand Up To Pee Is Great Again!
uhhhh...Me! I want to shop Target! The day after that ineffectual boycott was announced, I went to Target and spent $75. Target may have lost a little , but not much!
Terri
"Ineffectual"... GaHa! Well over 1.5 Million boycotters knowing and signing the petition and many more just disgusted by Target policy is not ineffectual. Target stock has taken a significant hit, especially as each new case of some woman, or young girl being accosted, or filmed is brought to the public's attention.
As an adult, I don't care. If some woman who thinks they're a man wants to use the bathroom while I'm in it, no biggy.
The problem is that children also use the bathrooms. If a parent doesn't want to explain to their 9 year old daughter why the man in the dress was in the bathroom with her, they shouldn't have too.
A child's thought process isn't like an adult's. We shouldn't force kids into unnecessarily uncomfortable positions because another has plumbing issues.....
Target and Starbucks have felt the head from boycotts. It is kind of funny to know that the alt-left is so "Dem" that they will go shop at Target to support the cause and some Targets have a Starbucks right in the store. They can have a double header.
I heard the Target here might close. It's not a 24 hour store, so no big loss. Their grocery can not compete with Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Sam's and Costco's.
