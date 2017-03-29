The Trump Budget: Harming North Carol...

The Trump Budget: Harming North Carolinians in Appalachia

9 hrs ago Read more: Center for American Progress

Despite President Donald Trump's promises to support Appalachian and coal country workers, his budget would completely cut the Appalachian Regional Commission, or ARC-a partnership that works with state and local governments to invest in the region's workers, businesses, and critical infrastructure. In western North Carolina, ARC funds support an average of 425 jobs and $11.7 million in earnings every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.

