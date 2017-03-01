The Latest: Bill restricts opioid drugs, boost recovery

The Latest on legislation filed in the North Carolina General Assembly designed to address the state's opioid abuse problem : Supporters of legislation designed to address North Carolina's opioid abuse crisis say more restrictions on prescriptions and more spending on treatment will help reduce the number of families torn apart and devastated by addiction. The proposal unveiled Thursday by Republican lawmakers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein would place more mandates upon medical providers before prescribing anti-pain drugs like OxyContin or morphine.

