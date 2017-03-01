The Latest: Bill restricts opioid drugs, boost recovery
The Latest on legislation filed in the North Carolina General Assembly designed to address the state's opioid abuse problem : Supporters of legislation designed to address North Carolina's opioid abuse crisis say more restrictions on prescriptions and more spending on treatment will help reduce the number of families torn apart and devastated by addiction. The proposal unveiled Thursday by Republican lawmakers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein would place more mandates upon medical providers before prescribing anti-pain drugs like OxyContin or morphine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|18 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|4
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Wed
|Gotti
|43
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|perlywhites
|56
|Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his...
|Feb 24
|huntcoyotes
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC