Shooting of Unarmed Airman Ruled 'Reasonable'-Dashcam Vid Released Three Years Later
Michael Davidson was on his way to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, according to his father, when he got into a minor traffic accident which resulted in a police officer, Phillip Hancock, showing up and shooting Davidson after he exited the car. The father complained after the 2014 shooting that no one had informed him his son had been shot by police until an officer investigating the shooting called.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|3 hr
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|7 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|23 hr
|Injustice in NJ
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|3
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Mar 9
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC