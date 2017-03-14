Shooting of Unarmed Airman Ruled 'Rea...

Shooting of Unarmed Airman Ruled 'Reasonable'-Dashcam Vid Released Three Years Later

Michael Davidson was on his way to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, according to his father, when he got into a minor traffic accident which resulted in a police officer, Phillip Hancock, showing up and shooting Davidson after he exited the car. The father complained after the 2014 shooting that no one had informed him his son had been shot by police until an officer investigating the shooting called.

