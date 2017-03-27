Senate hearing: Russian meddling did ...

Senate hearing: Russian meddling did not stop at the election

16 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

The Senate intelligence committee opened its first public hearing on Russian meddling in the US election Thursday with calls for nonpartisanship, citing ongoing foreign interference that threatens "the heart of our democracy." "The vice chairman and I realize that if we politicize this process, our efforts will likely fail," Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said in his opening remarks.

