Senate committee OKs Trump's national intelligence director
The Senate intelligence committee has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for national intelligence director, advancing his nomination to the Senate floor. The committee voted 13-2 in favor of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to replace James Clapper, who retired at the end of the Obama administration.
