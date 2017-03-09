Senate committee OKs Trump's national...

Senate committee OKs Trump's national intelligence director

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Senate intelligence committee has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for national intelligence director, advancing his nomination to the Senate floor. The committee voted 13-2 in favor of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to replace James Clapper, who retired at the end of the Obama administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who should pay for beach nourishment? 13 hr Ralph Spyer 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Wed Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Tue gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC