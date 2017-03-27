Scientists have turned spinach into h...

Scientists have turned spinach into human heart tissue

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Scientists in Massachusetts have converted a spinach leaf into a tiny, beating human heart muscle in an eerie experiment that might one day help doctors repair damaged organs. A biomedical research team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute swapped the leaf's plant cells for human ones, effectively transforming the plant veins into a delicate blood vessel network.

