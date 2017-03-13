Roy Cooper Calls On North Carolina La...

Roy Cooper Calls On North Carolina Lawmakers To Repeal Anti-LGBT Law

Read more: On Top Magazine

In his first State of the State speech delivered Monday, Democratic governor Roy Cooper called on lawmakers to repeal House Bill 2. Approved by lawmakers during a one-day special session and signed into law by Cooper's Republican predecessor, House Bill 2 limits LGBT rights and is the only state law in the nation to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in schools and other government buildings. Passage of House Bill 2 led to an economic boycott of North Carolina worth more than $400 million in lost revenue, according to an analysis by Wired .

