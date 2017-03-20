Roanoke River basin group goes after a coal-fired colOssus
The Roanoke River Basin Association is preparing a federal lawsuit to compel Duke Energy to clean up coal ash storage lagoons at its massive Roxboro Steam Plant, one of the country's largest coal-fired power stations, just south of the Halifax County line near Semora, N.C. The RRBA's legal partner, the Southern Virginia Environmental Law Center, alleges in a 60-day notice of intent to sue that Duke Energy has allowed dangerous levels of stored coal ash contaminants at the 2,422 megawatt power station to escape into Hyco Lake, which runs into the Dan River, part of the Roanoke River basin system.
