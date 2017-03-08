Rise Biscuits Donuts to expand rapidl...

Rise Biscuits Donuts to expand rapidly outside North Carolina

14 hrs ago

Rise Biscuits Donuts, the growing Durham-based doughnut-shop franchise, is about to open its eighth location in the Triangle, but the company's expansion is also focused heavily on growing nationwide with deals in place for 85 locations. The company, which has a menu consisting of biscuit sandwiches and an eclectic variety of doughnuts, said it expects to open locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Maryland and Colorado.

