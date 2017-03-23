'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' ...

'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book

There are 10 comments on the The Fresno Bee story from 13 min ago, titled 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book.

The authors of what has become the most talked about book in Charlotte - "Jacob's New Dress" - have a message for the conservative groups that have labeled their children's book a threat to "traditional family values." "The idea that a book can turn someone gay or transgender is bizarre to us.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 4 hrs ago
Same old ridiculous arguments. It isn't about a book turning anyone gay. It's that the book is 'bizarre' to most parents. Schools have many choices when it comes to selecting books. They need to select books that will be entertaining and constructive to the majority of students.

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,273

Seattle, WA

#2 3 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
Same old ridiculous arguments. It isn't about a book turning anyone gay. It's that the book is 'bizarre' to most parents. Schools have many choices when it comes to selecting books. They need to select books that will be entertaining and constructive to the majority of students.
Teaching those students to understand that gay people are everywhere, and that we deserve respect and inclusion, will be entertaining and constructive. It will also help books like this seem less "bizarre" in the future.

You just want gay people to be invisible.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 3 hrs ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>

1. Teaching those students to understand that gay people are everywhere, and that we deserve respect and inclusion, will be entertaining and constructive.
2. It will also help books like this seem less "bizarre" in the future.

You just want gay people to be invisible.
1. I want you to be just people. When I see people at a shopping mall, I just see people. I don't care what they do in their private time. Gays are included in the people I see. Respect is earned regardless of your sexual persuasion.
2. That's why people don't want them being offered to their children. We know your're there. We don't care and you can't make us care.

DaveinMass

“Equality for ALL”

Since: Jul 10

2,083

Massachusetts

#4 2 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

1. I want you to be just people. When I see people at a shopping mall, I just see people. I don't care what they do in their private time. Gays are included in the people I see. Respect is earned regardless of your sexual persuasion.
2. That's why people don't want them being offered to their children. We know your're there. We don't care and you can't make us care.
1. Until you see the same-sex couple holding hands at a shopping mall, which is what some people do. you have no respect for LGBT people. You want them to stay in the closet so you don't have to se or think about them. Although based upon how often you post to gay themed threads, you think about LGBT people often.

2. Oh but you do care. If you didn't care, you wouldn't care about books about gay people.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,476

Kansas City, MO.

#5 1 hr ago
DaveinMass wrote:
<quoted text>

1. Until you see the same-sex couple holding hands at a shopping mall, which is what some people do. you have no respect for LGBT people. You want them to stay in the closet so you don't have to se or think about them. Although based upon how often you post to gay themed threads, you think about LGBT people often.

2. Oh but you do care. If you didn't care, you wouldn't care about books about gay people.
You're avatar is correct..........The country has been in distress since Jan 20th 12pm!

DaveinMass

“Equality for ALL”

Since: Jul 10

2,083

Massachusetts

#6 1 hr ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>You're avatar is correct..........The country has been in distress since Jan 20th 12pm!
That's the date I changed my avatar from beer mugs. I'll keep it until the snake oil salesman is out of the White House, hopefully by being impeached

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#7 1 hr ago
DaveinMass wrote:
<quoted text>

1. Until you see the same-sex couple holding hands at a shopping mall, which is what some people do. you have no respect for LGBT people. You want them to stay in the closet so you don't have to se or think about them. Although based upon how often you post to gay themed threads, you think about LGBT people often.

2. Oh but you do care. If you didn't care, you wouldn't care about books about gay people.
1. I have seen men holding hands, women that went beyond PDA. The first is weird, the second was offensive.
2. I don't care about gay themed books. I do care about them being forced upon public school kids and their families.

Mr Bookman

Memphis, TN

#8 1 hr ago
I'll be careful what books I read cause i don't want to turn into no filthy gay pig for sure!!!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,273

Seattle, WA

#9 29 min ago
Wondering wrote:
1. I want you to be just people. When I see people at a shopping mall, I just see people. I don't care what they do in their private time. Gays are included in the people I see. Respect is earned regardless of your sexual persuasion.
Oh, yeah, that's JUST how Christians treat the LGBT community. Why, with all the loving ways that they've tried to make it illegal for us to have sex, get married, serve the military, hold jobs, rent homes, adopt, teach, use the postal service or peaceably assemble, they're practically saints.
Wondering wrote:
2. That's why people don't want them being offered to their children. We know your're there. We don't care and you can't make us care.
Nothing could make you care. Religion sucks the caring right out of people.

But SOMEONE in the school might care to read it. Christians can't have THAT, now, can they?
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#10 23 min ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

1. I have seen men holding hands, women that went beyond PDA. The first is weird, the second was offensive.
2. I don't care about gay themed books. I do care about them being forced upon public school kids and their families.
What if gays didn't want straight themed books forced upon public school kids and their families?
.
To be fair; that's the way it would be
