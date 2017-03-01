Rally supports new method for redistr...

Rally supports new method for redistricting in Raleigh

46 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Hundreds of people backing a new way to draw North Carolina's congressional and General Assembly districts every 10 years are coming to Raleigh to try to drum up more support for their idea. The North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying & Government Reform scheduled a rally day Wednesday at the Legislative Building as part of its goal to end gerrymandering.

