Protesters outside White House demand 'Pizzagate' investigation
Several dozen people assembled outside the White House Saturday to demand an investigation into the unfounded Internet rumor known as "Pizzagate." Wearing T-shirts and holding banners defending the conspiracy theory - which falsely linked Hillary Clinton to an alleged child-sex-trafficking ring operating out of a D.C. pizza parlor - protesters took turns climbing onto an elevated stage in Lafayette Square to demand politicians and mainstream news media take their claims seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 min
|Wondering
|27
|UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer...
|Fri
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|5
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Mar 17
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC