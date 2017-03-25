Protesters outside White House demand...

Protesters outside White House demand 'Pizzagate' investigation

Several dozen people assembled outside the White House Saturday to demand an investigation into the unfounded Internet rumor known as "Pizzagate." Wearing T-shirts and holding banners defending the conspiracy theory - which falsely linked Hillary Clinton to an alleged child-sex-trafficking ring operating out of a D.C. pizza parlor - protesters took turns climbing onto an elevated stage in Lafayette Square to demand politicians and mainstream news media take their claims seriously.

