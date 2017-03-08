Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations
A district attorney in North Carolina is asking for a state investigation of two of his assistant prosecutors who are members of a North Carolina church that former congregants say beat members and derailed criminal investigations. Attorney David Learner said Wednesday that he has asked the State Bureau of Investigation look at his employees who are members of the Word of Faith church.
