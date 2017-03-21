Police-shooting drama 'Shots Fired' is thoughtful but won't burst your political bubble
"Shots Fired" isn't the first television show to examine our ongoing conversations about police violence and racial division, but it might be the small screen's most deliberate effort. The 10-hour limited series, which premieres Wednesday on Fox, follows the aftermath of two racially charged police shootings in a small North Carolina town.
