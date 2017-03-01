Police: Posting man's last moments on Facebook not illegal

Police in North Carolina say the person who livestreamed a dying man's final moments on Facebook won't be charged because no law was broken. Sgt. Pedro Orellano tells The Fayetteville Observer that police interviewed the person who recorded the 10-minute video and concluded he or she wasn't involved in the death of 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. His mother, Pamela Blackshire, says she's upset that no one can be charged for recording the death of her son, who was the father of a 1-year-old.

