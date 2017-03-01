Police: Posting man's last moments on...

Police: Posting man's last moments on Facebook not illegal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Police in North Carolina say the person who livestreamed a dying man's final moments on Facebook won't be charged because no law was broken. Sgt. Pedro Orellano tells The Fayetteville Observer that police interviewed the person who recorded the 10-minute video and concluded he or she wasn't involved in the death of 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr. His mother, Pamela Blackshire, says she's upset that no one can be charged for recording the death of her son, who was the father of a 1-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... 9 hr TerriB1 7
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Wed Gotti 43
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
bathroom bill Feb 25 kyman 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Feb 25 perlywhites 56
News Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his... Feb 24 huntcoyotes 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC