Plea deal reached for man who fired shots inside DC pizzeria

A man who police said was inspired by false internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington pizzeria has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors. At a status hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers said they have reached a plea deal in principle for 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch.

