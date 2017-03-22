Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set ...

Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday

16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Details of a plea bargain agreement offered by prosecutors in January to the North Carolina man arrested in December for entering D.C.'s gay-owned Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant with an assault rifle are expected to be disclosed at a hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday, March 24. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson scheduled the plea hearing for Edgar Maddison Welch, 29, who told D.C. police he stormed into the restaurant on a busy Sunday afternoon to investigate whether a child sex ring linked to Hillary Clinton had been operating there. Police said he surrendered peacefully after determining there were no signs of a child sex ring that he learned about from reading what authorities say were fake news stories posted online.

