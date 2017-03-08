Paul Shuping, Navy veteran, commits suicide in VA parking garage

The body of a 63-year-old Navy veteran was discovered in the parking garage of a North Carolina VA facility six days after he took his own life. On Feb. 15, Paul Shuping used a .22-caliber rifle to kill himself inside a parked car at the Durham Veteran Affairs Medical Center after the VA's recent decision to deny him full disability benefits, NBC affiliate WRAL reported Monday.

