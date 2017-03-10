Opponents: Arkansas exposure bill tar...

Opponents: Arkansas exposure bill targets transgender people

An Arkansas lawmaker wants to expand the state's indecent exposure in a move that opponents say could criminalize transgender people's use of bathrooms. Republican Rep. Bob Ballinger's proposal would make it a crime for people to knowingly expose their sex organs to someone of the opposite sex in a public place under circumstances likely to cause alarm.

