Officials: 40-acre fire was a human-causeda
Officials announced the fire that consumed around 40 acres of woods Tuesday was human-caused, but what exactly the humans did is still under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|17 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Tue
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC