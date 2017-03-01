NY man accused of carrying loaded gun to domestic violence...
A New York man was found with a loaded stolen gun Tuesday night while attending a court-ordered domestic violence class at UConn-Stamford, police said. Stamford and UConn police arrested Steffon McDonald , 38, while he was in class for an outstanding warrant for burglary and stalking, Sgt.
