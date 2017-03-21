North Carolina's Economy Remains Strong Despite Boycott Over Bathroom Law
Despite a heavily publicized boycott of North Carolina after it passed a controversial transgender bathroom law last March, the state's economy continues to be a regional and national powerhouse, The Washington Times has reported. Economic indicators released for 2016 indicate that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did not rise following the boycott and that North Carolina ranked fourth in the nation for attracting and expanding businesses.
