North Carolina's Economy Remains Stro...

North Carolina's Economy Remains Strong Despite Boycott Over Bathroom Law

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Despite a heavily publicized boycott of North Carolina after it passed a controversial transgender bathroom law last March, the state's economy continues to be a regional and national powerhouse, The Washington Times has reported. Economic indicators released for 2016 indicate that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did not rise following the boycott and that North Carolina ranked fourth in the nation for attracting and expanding businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Mar 19 Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Mar 19 adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Mar 17 passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... Mar 15 Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Mar 14 DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Mar 14 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC